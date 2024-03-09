JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Target Price to $73.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

CCOI opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 14.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at $349,383,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,196 shares of company stock worth $2,743,365 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cogent Communications by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cogent Communications by 6,506.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.