JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $53.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

