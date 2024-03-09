Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

JNPR opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 92.63%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,348,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.