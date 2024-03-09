Karen Bailo Sells 8,464 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.71.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.