Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMT

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.