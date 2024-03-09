Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,098 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Concentrix worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC opened at $65.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

