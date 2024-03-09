Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,517 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,517 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $25.35 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

