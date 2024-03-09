Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Thryv worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,527,279.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thryv Price Performance

THRY stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $236.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

