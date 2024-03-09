Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,824 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB opened at $63.06 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

