Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AtriCure worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.39. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

