Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 144,214 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 117.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,214,000 after purchasing an additional 126,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.4 %
Owens & Minor stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $492,300. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.
Owens & Minor Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
