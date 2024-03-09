Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 2,617 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 13D Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 35.6% during the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 142,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Crown by 329.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 347,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 266,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Crown by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Crown by 50.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Crown by 24.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 717,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 140,172 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Up 0.3 %

CCK opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average is $85.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.