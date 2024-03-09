Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 3,542 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEI stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -292.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

