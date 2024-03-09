Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 680,322 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,322 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of VIZIO worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.14.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.84%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

