Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 80,455 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,455 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Accuray worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accuray by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $38,713.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 196,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Price Performance

ARAY stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARAY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Further Reading

