Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 105,673 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tapestry by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after buying an additional 210,261 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in Tapestry by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 110,745 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

