Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Unity Bancorp worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,763.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,763.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $157,046. 32.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Unity Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

