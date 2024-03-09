Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Diodes worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Diodes by 111.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

