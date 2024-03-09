Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NREF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 21.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 39,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 14.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 24,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 28,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 494.61 and a current ratio of 494.61. The company has a market cap of $250.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations.

