Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,915 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Ranpak worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ranpak by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ranpak by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ranpak by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ranpak by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ranpak by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 94,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

