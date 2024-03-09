Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

