Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,582,000 after acquiring an additional 39,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,986,000 after acquiring an additional 371,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NiSource by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,952,000 after acquiring an additional 326,999 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NI opened at $27.01 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.11%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

