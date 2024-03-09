Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 2.83% of Noodles & Company worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,292,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,519,000 after buying an additional 243,431 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,608,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 142,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.30. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

