Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,126 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of UGI worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,745,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after buying an additional 2,423,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 0.7 %

UGI stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $37.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UGI

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.