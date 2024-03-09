Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,362 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Middleby worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. CWM LLC grew its position in Middleby by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Middleby by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Middleby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 29.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Middleby by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Middleby Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $153.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $156.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $226,467. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.