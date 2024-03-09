Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $205,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,393,817.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,198,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $205,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,393,817.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,748 shares of company stock worth $2,122,838. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 0.1 %

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Shares of REPX opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $565.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.