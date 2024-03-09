Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Glacier Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 911,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 361.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 706,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,634,000 after purchasing an additional 568,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 454,289 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.