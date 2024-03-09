Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

