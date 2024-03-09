Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 144,883 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,883 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of OneSpan worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 180.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.