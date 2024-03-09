Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,224 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after buying an additional 117,611 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 111,433 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.16. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $93.57.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.