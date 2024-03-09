Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,175 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,389,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 528.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 753,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 633,229 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 8.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 730,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 57,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIMV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ZimVie Stock Performance

Shares of ZIMV opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. ZimVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $476.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ZimVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.