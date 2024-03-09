Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

