Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,088 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Neogen worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Neogen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

