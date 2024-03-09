Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 14,302 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,302 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Woodward worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $147.46 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $151.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on WWD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

In other news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

