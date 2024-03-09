Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 14,465 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of EnerSys worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in EnerSys by 235.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 12.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at $83,770,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 173.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ENS opened at $93.79 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

