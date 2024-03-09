Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 20,374 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lumentum worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lumentum by 39.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 83.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

