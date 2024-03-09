Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of LCI Industries worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 35.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,644,000 after acquiring an additional 320,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average is $117.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.40. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCII

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.