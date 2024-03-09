Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 24,627 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,627 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Graham worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Graham by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 89,037 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Trading Down 0.5 %

GHM stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $263.82 million, a PE ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 0.58. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Graham Profile

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.