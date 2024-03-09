Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 6,254 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after buying an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 37.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,166,000 after buying an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FMC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in FMC by 703.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $62.69 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

