Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes $3.13 Million Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Upbound Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
Upbound Group Stock Performance
Shares of UPBD stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on UPBD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.
About Upbound Group
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
