Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes $3.13 Million Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Upbound Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UPBD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

