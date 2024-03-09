Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes $3.80 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.2 %

BHE stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.02. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.35 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

