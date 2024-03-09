Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 29.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 571,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after acquiring an additional 131,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $185.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.70. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

