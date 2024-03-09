Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,865 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 9.9 %

NVTS stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Navitas Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $357,381.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,249,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,305,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $357,381.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,249,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,305,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,077.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,060 shares of company stock worth $765,392 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.