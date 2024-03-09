Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Premier worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.37. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.55 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

