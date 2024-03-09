Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 64,445 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vicor worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 90,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,830,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vicor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Down 2.1 %

VICR opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

