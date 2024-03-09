Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 318,038 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of ADMA Biologics worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of ADMA opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

