Kevin J. Ballinger Purchases 11,700 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) Director Kevin J. Ballinger acquired 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $198,783.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,540.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $16.40 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silk Road Medical

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.