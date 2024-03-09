Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.66.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
