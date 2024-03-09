Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

In related news, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $26,248.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $279,762.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kewaunee Scientific news, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $26,248.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $279,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $45,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock worth $241,181. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.