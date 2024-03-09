Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) CEO Sells $2,094,920.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $525.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.90 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.30.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

