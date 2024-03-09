Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,198,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

